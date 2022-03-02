UB, St. Bonaventure win streaks snapped with Tuesday night losses

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB and St. Bonaventure men's basketball teams both saw their win streaks come to an end on Tuesday night, a week before their respective conference tournaments are set to begin.

The Bulls, riding a nine-game win streak heading into Tuesday night, fell to Toledo 92-76. The Bulls jumped out to an early lead and led for the first four minutes of the game. From there, though, it was all Toledo as they continued to make big shots and extend that lead throughout the night. Ronaldo Segu led the Bulls with 20 in the loss while senior Jeenathan Williams added 18. The Bulls will wrap up the regular season on Friday at Kent State.

The Bonnies, riding a seven-game win streak, fell to VCU 74-51 after the Rams scored the first points of the game three minutes in and never looked back. Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 12 points while Dom Welch and Jaren Holmes each added 10. The Bonnies will wrap up the season on Friday at home against Richmond.