UB running back Kevin Marks named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB running back Kevin Marks is ready to lead the Bulls' backfield this upcoming season and the nation is taking notice of his talent. The senior has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, an award that honors the most outstanding player in college football.

During a shortened 2020 season, Marks rushed for 741 yards and scored seven touchdowns in seven games. His postseason performance in the Camellia Bowl against Marshall earned him MVP honors. In his three seasons with the Bulls, Marks has 2,621 yards and 28 touchdowns. Both of those are to-ten performances in program history.

With Jaret Patterson gone following a very successful three-year campaign with the Bulls program, Marks is expected to be the leading and most experienced rusher in the team's backfield this season. The Bulls kick off the 2021-22 season on September 2nd.