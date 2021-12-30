UB QB Kyle Vantrease announces he's entering the transfer portal

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB quarterback competition for the 2022 season opened up a little bit more on Thursday with the announcement that Kyle Vantrease is entering the transfer portal. Vantrease has one year of eligibility remaining.

Vantrease became the Bulls starting quarterback during his redshirt sophomore season and is coming off a senior season where he went 161-of-262 for 1,861 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 games played. He also had three rushing touchdowns and 115 rushing yards.

He's the second Bulls QB to enter the transfer portal. Aaron Chase, a Starpoint grad, announced his decision to transfer in a Twitter post in November with three years of eligibility remaining.

With Vantrease transferring, the Bulls have four QBs listed on their roster including WNY native Matt Myers [West Seneca West].