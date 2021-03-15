UB men's basketball to play Colorado State in NIT

DENTON, Texas (WKBW) — Buffalo men's basketball's season is still alive despite missing the big dance. The Bulls will take on Colorado State in the NIT in Denton, Texas on Friday, March 19th.

The fourth-seeded Bulls went 16-8 on the year and 12-5 in MAC play. Their shot at the MAC's automatic bid fell short on Saturday after an 84-69 loss to Ohio.

As a top seed, Colorado State is also a "standby" team for the NCAA Tournament. If a team has to exit the field, the Rams are second in line to join the field of 64 behind Louisville.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2. If the Bulls advance, they would play either Davidson or North Carolina State next Thursday.