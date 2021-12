BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB Bulls men's basketball team scored 100 points in a 42-point rout over St. John Fisher College, Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls improved to 6-3 on the season and have won four of their last five.

Josh Mballa led the Bulls in scoring with 18 points, along with seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists.

Five players on UB had double-digit points.

UB's next game is next Saturday against Canisius.