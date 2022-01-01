UB men's basketball opens 2022 with 88-76 loss to Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBW) — After working through a postponement of their matchup with Eastern Michigan due to health and safety protocol, UB men's basketball found an opponent for Saturday afternoon. Akron was also looking for an opponent after their conference game with Northern Illinois was postponed.

The Zips got the best of the Bulls 88-76 behind 32 points from sophomore forward Ali Ali. Four Bulls scored in double figures, including 19 apiece from Jeenathan Williams and Ronaldo Segu. But that couldn't make up for a meager five points scored off the bench.

UB's next opponent was originally supposed to be Northern Illinois. But because of health and safety protocols, that game has also been postponed. The Bulls' next scheduled game is at home against Bowling Green on January 8th at 3:30 p.m.