UB men's basketball falls short in MAC Championship 84-69

Tony Dejak/AP
Ohio's Jason Preston (0) drives to the basket against Buffalo's Ronaldo Segu (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Mar 13, 2021
CLEVELAND (WKBW) — UB men's basketball's run in Cleveland came up one game short on Saturday night. The Ohio Bobcats took home the MAC championship after beating the Bulls 84-69 on Saturday night.

Jason Preston led the way for Ohio; he had 22 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. Ben Roderick also added 20 points for the Bobcats.

The Bulls struggled early; a 16-0 run put UB into a hole that they couldn't get out of. As a team, they shot just 34% from the floor and 26% from behind the arc.

UB will join countless schools in awaiting their postseason fates for the next few days. Ohio, on the other hand, earned the MAC's automatic bid.

