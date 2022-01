AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB men's basketball never trailed when they hosted Kent State on Friday night. The Bulls came away with a 64-51 win to move to 4-2 in MAC play.

Star senior Jeenathan Williams dropped 25 on Kent State tonight and added 11 boards. He also shot 64% from the field to lead the way for UB.

Jim Whitesell and company have won four in a row now with Friday's victory in the bag. The Bulls are back in action on Tuesday when they visit Toledo.