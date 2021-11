BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team cruised to an easy 87-65 win over Rider, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

The Bulls were led by Jeenathan Williams who had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Corey McKeithan led Rider in scoring with 13 points.

UB's next game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin.