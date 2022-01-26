UB men suffer 86-75 loss to MAC leading Toledo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Things were close from the start but the UB men's basketball team couldn't pull out a win in Toledo, falling to the Rockets 86-75 on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Bulls fall to 10-7 on the season and 4-3 in MAC play. Toledo currently leads the MAC with just one conference loss.

The two teams were tied at 41 at the half and things remained close through the majority of the 2nd half. Setric Millner Jr. put the Rockets up 63-62 with 9:57 left in the game and the Rockets never trailed after that. Their largest lead was 16 points with less than four minutes left in regulation.

Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls in scoring with 24 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Josh Mballa added 11 points and 13 rebounds while Ronaldo Segu also had 11 points in the loss.

The Bulls are back on the court Friday night when they host Ohio at 7 p.m. The Bobcats are currently 2nd in the MAC standings.