UB hires Becky Burke to take over women's basketball program

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball program has a new leader.

Becky Burke, who's coached at both the Division-I and II level, has been named the new head coach of the Bulls program, two weeks following the departure of longtime head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Burke becomes the 13th head coach in program history.

"Throughout this search process, she [Burke] quickly separated herself from the other candidates by displaying an infectious passion for the sport, a strong work ethic, and a competitive nature while forging genuine relationships with her student-athletes as she prepares them for success both on and off the court," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a press release. "Becky is a rising star in our industry and a proven winner which is very apparent at all of her previous stops. University at Buffalo Women's Basketball is in very good hands for years to come."

Burke most recently spent time at USC Upstate where she coached the Spartans to a 22-8 record last season, making it to the Big South Tournament as the no. 3 seed where they later were ousted in the quarterfinal round. Her team finished the season ranked 6th in field goal percentage among all NCAA teams. Before coaching the Spartans, Burke spent time as a head coach with the University of Charleston and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. She is a former Division-I player with the Louisville Cardinals where she led her team to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Burke will take over a Bulls team that made it to their 3rd NCAA Tournament before falling in the 1st round to Tennessee. Several Bulls have entered the transfer portal following the departure of Coach Jack, including one of the top scorers in the nation, Dyaisha Fair.