UB head football coach Maurice Linguist set to leave for Alabama

The University at Buffalo seeks a new head coach to lead its football program.

On Tuesday, the university released the following statement from Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt:

"I'd like to thank Coach Linguist for his leadership of the UB football program over the last three seasons. We wish Maurice and his family the best in the future.

A national search for a new head coach has already begun."

Linguist resigns after three seasons with an overall record of 14-23. He will be joining Alabama's coaching staff under coach Kalen DeBoer.

