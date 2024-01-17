Watch Now
UB head football coach Maurice Linguist set to leave for Alabama

Coastal Carolina Buffalo Football
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist talks on his headset during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 19:07:52-05

The University at Buffalo seeks a new head coach to lead its football program.

On Tuesday, the university released the following statement from Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt:

"I'd like to thank Coach Linguist for his leadership of the UB football program over the last three seasons. We wish Maurice and his family the best in the future.

A national search for a new head coach has already begun."

Linguist resigns after three seasons with an overall record of 14-23. He will be joining Alabama's coaching staff under coach Kalen DeBoer.

