UB Football's comeback falls short in 48-38 shootout at Kent State

KENT, Ohio (WKBW) — UB Football's offense avoided a second half collapse against Kent State. But by the time the Bulls were putting up points, the Golden Flashes already had a comfortable lead. Kent State came out on top 48-38 on Saturday night.

All four of Kent State's touchdown drives in the first half took less than three minutes. Golden Flashes QB Dustin Crum threw 22/36 for 407 yards and three touchdowns on the day, while Kyle Vantrease threw for 229 yards and one touchdown.

UB and Kent State combined for over 1,100 yards of offense on Saturday night. The Bulls (2-4, 0-2 MAC) next try for their first conference win will be at home on October 16. The Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 1-1 MAC) come to the northtowns for a noon kickoff next week.