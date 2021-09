BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of UB football's biggest games of the season will take place in front of a national audience.

The University at Buffalo football team will play #17 Coastal Carolina on ESPN2 as the Bulls take on the Chanticleers in Buffalo.

The Bulls split the first two games of the season with a blowout win over Wagner and a 25-point loss at Nebraska.

The game starts at noon on Saturday, September 18.