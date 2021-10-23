UB Football rolls Akron 45-10 on the road

AKRON, Ohio (WKBW) — UB Football picked up its biggest win since its season opener against Wagner on Saturday. The Bulls dominated the Akron Zips 45 to 10 in hostile territory.

Quarterback Kyle Vantrease wore number 41 in honor of Solomon Jackson on Saturday. UB's field general threw 15 of 20 for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on the ground.

Defensively, sophomore defensive end Kyler Laing set a program record against the Zips. His three and a half sacks on Saturday are the most any Bull has notched in a single game in UB's FBS era.

UB sits at 4-4 with a 2-2 conference record with four more games to go on their schedule. The Bulls are back at home on October 30 to host Bowling Green.