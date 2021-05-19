UB football names new offensive, defensive coordinators

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB football team continues to add new faces to its coaching staff, announcing the hirings of a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Shane Montgomery will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Joe Cauthen will serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Montgomery comes to UB with nearly 30 years of Division I coaching experience. He's spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at James Madison.

Cauthen has over 30 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Houston over the past two seasons.

Both coaches will work under new head coach Maurice Linguist who was hired following the departure of Lance Leipold.