UB Football loses to Northern Illinois 33-27 in overtime

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senior night didn't exactly go the way the Bulls drew it up on Wednesday night. UB football's finale on their home turf saw them fall to Northern Illinois 33-27 in overtime.

Running back Dylan McDuffie led the way on the ground for UB with 125 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Matt Myers added 162 yards and a score through the air.

The Huskies out-gained the Bulls by over 100 yards, though. A fumble on the goal line gave NIU the ball in overtime. On the next play, Clint Ratkovich sealed the deal with a game-winning touchdown.

Buffalo has fallen to 4-7 on the year. As a result, Mo Linguist and company will not be bowl eligible this year. The Bulls visit Ball State for their regular season finale on Tuesday, November 23rd.