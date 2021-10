BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB Bulls football team fell to 4-5 on the season, losing 56-44 to Bowling Green in a shoot out.

UB quarterback Matt Myers threw one touchdown pass and rushed for two more and running back Dylan McDuffie rushed for 166 yards with two touchdowns.

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald threw four touchdown passes in the 56-44 win.

UB's next game is at Miami (Ohio) on November 9.