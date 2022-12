BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Friday's win over Akron, the Buffalo Bulls became bowl eligible for the 4th time in the last five years.

The Bulls will play Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 27th.

The Bulls finished the season 6-6, while the also finished the season 6-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Ironically, the Bulls will face their former quarterback Kyle Vantrease who transferred to Georgia Southern back in January.