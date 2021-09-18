UB Football hangs tough with #16 Coastal Carolina, but falls 28-25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo Football team stayed competitive with #16 Coastal Carolina, but fell at home by a score of 28-25.

Here's a recap of what happened.

Coastal Carolina started the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall to Aaron Bedgood for a 7-0 lead.

UB responded with Dylan McDuffie rushing for a two yard touchdown to tie the game.

Then UB took the lead with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Matt Myers making it 14-7 UB.

In the second quarter, McCall threw another touchdown pass, this time for 17 yards and to Jaivon Heiligh to tie up the game heading into the half.

Coastal Carolina took the lead in the third quarter on another touchdown pass from McCall to Isaiah Likely making it 21-14.

UB responded with 36-yard field goal from Alex McNulty to make it 21-17.

Shemari Jones then ran for one yard into the end zone to give Coastal Carolina a 28-17 lead.

UB made it close with Kevin Marks Jr. rushing for seven yards to make it 28-23 and UB successfully converted a two point conversion with a pass from Kyle Vantrease to Quian Williams to make it a three score game, but ultimately Coastal Carolina hung on for a 28-25 win.

UB's next game is against Old Dominion next Saturday.