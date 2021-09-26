UB Football hangs onto 35-34 win over Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (WKBW) — UB Football's final non-conference game was a tale of two halves on Saturday evening. The Bulls survived an Old Dominion comeback 35-34. The Monarchs missed the tying extra point in the final minute of the game.

Special teams looked like it was going to be UB's Achilles heel early on; the Bulls saw two punts blocked by Old Dominion. The Monarchs could only muster seven points, in the first half though.

The Bulls were cruising at halftime with a 35-7 lead. But UB didn't score at all the rest of the way. Old Dominion's chance to tie the game was squandered by kicker Nick Rice.

UB opens conference play with a homecoming game against Western Michigan. Kickoff at UB Stadium is at noon on October 2nd.