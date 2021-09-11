UB football falls short to Nebraska 28-3

LINCOLN, Neb. (WKBW) — Last week, the Bulls were able to "roll out the red carpet" in style at home. This week, surrounded by a sea of red, UB football came up empty. Nebraska topped the Bulls 28 to 3 on Saturday.

Both teams traded blows and field position throughout the early portion of the game. Neither team had scored midway through the second quarter. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez broke the game open with two big plays: a 71-yard run to set up the Huskers' first touchdown, and a 68-yard pass to Samori Toure.

After going into the locker room down 14-0, UB's first score of the game was a field goal in the third quarter. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw 27 of 50 for 224 yards and an interception. He also added an 81-yard punt for the Bulls, which is tied for the second longest in program history.

Nebraska continued to pour it on in the second half; the Huskers amassed over 450 yards of offense. First-year head coach Mo Linguist has a week to learn from UB's mistakes. The Bulls are back at home to face No. 17 Coastal Carolina on the 18th at 12:00 p.m.