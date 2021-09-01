UB Football embracing excitement ahead of season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ask any athlete; they'll say the off-season is longer, or at least feels longer, than the height of their competition. UB football head coach Mo Linguist knows that's not the case this year.

"It was short!" Linguist said. "We had a little less time because we didn't have the spring with them."

"Coach Mo" joined the program in early May. He's inheriting a group that's on the rise in the MAC and is returning several key players on both sides of the ball.

Linguist's predecessor, Lance Leipold, was the only head coach in UB Football's history to leave the program with a winning record. The Bulls went 6-1 in an abbreviated season before Leipold left for the head coaching job at Kansas.

"In any normal season, we're always evaluating every single day," Linguist said. "I think we're in constant information gathering mode."

A complete season and a non-conference slate gives Linguist and his staff ample time to evaluate the team before MAC play begins. Opening at home this year has another perk:

Fans are back.

"I showed the video of our student body to our team the day after that pep rally just to show them the support and love that they have from the student body," Linguist said. "Everybody plays a little bit better probably when you’ve got your loved ones and people that are supporting you that are out there."

The Bulls will look to put on a show for the student body, alumni base, and all of its fans at UB Stadium on Thursday night. Kickoff against Wagner is a t 7:00 p.m.