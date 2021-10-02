UB Football drops first MAC game to Western Michigan 24-17

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB has fallen back below .500 after its conference opener. The Bulls came up short to Western Michigan 24-17 on Saturday despite several key stops on defense early in the game.

The biggest play for the Bulls came just before halftime; a goal line stand kept the game tied at 7 apiece at halftime. UB took a lead on an Alex McNulty field goal, but gave up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter while the offense stalled.

"We've experienced this twice with [Old Dominion]," head coach Mo Linguist said. "In the second half we made an emphasis to get a couple things established [on offense], and Western Michigan took that away."

Kyle Vantrease through 12/22 for 151 yards while adding a touchdown on the ground. UB's other touchdown was scored by Ron Cook late in the first quarter. The Bulls mustered just 282 yards of total offense, compared to Western Michigan's 457.

Linguist is still seeking his first Mid-American Conference win. The 2-3 Bulls are back on the road next week to visit the Kent State Golden Flashes. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. on October 9th.