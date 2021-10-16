UB Football comes back to beat Ohio 27-26

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mo Linguist's first win against a MAC opponent is in the books. His Bulls came back from a 21-0 deficit early to beat the Ohio Bobcats 27-26 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio's Armani Rodgers set an FBS record against UB's defense. From his own end zone, the Bobcats quarterback ran 99 yards to the house in the first quarter to make it 14-0. It was the longest run by a quarterback in the history of the FBS.

UB had made it 21-10 by halftime, but a punt gone awry gave Ohio a safety, a 16-point lead, and the football in the third quarter. After that, Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease didn't flinch.

He amassed 261 yards and two touchdowns through the air Saturday and led UB on three scoring drives to end the game, including an 86-yard march to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Bulls (3-4, 1-2 MAC) are back on the road next weekend to visit Akron. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.