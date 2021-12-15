UB Football announces 13 signees on Linguist's first National Signing Day with Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB Football added 13 players on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Bulls brought on two New York natives, including a Buffalo native in WR Nik McMillan, who played three seasons at Canisius High School.

The complete list of signees is as follows:

• RB Jackson Paradis (Kingston, NH/Tilton School)

• WR Nik McMillan (Buffalo, NY/Canisius HS/Dr. Henry Wise)

• WR Tre Hines (Dublin, CA/College of San Mateo)

• TE Cameron Ball (Washington DC/Gonzaga College HS)

• DE Kameron Olds (Richmond, VA/Fork Union Military Academy)

• DT Jaylon Bass (Ashland, AL/Hutchinson Community College)

• DT Ja'Mori Coard (Crestwood, SC/Crestwood HS)

• DT Cornell Evans (Baltimore, MD/St. Frances Academy)

• DT Devin Morgan (Baltimore, MD/St. Frances Academy)

• LB Khalil Murdock (Hopewell, VA/Fork Union Military Academy)

• CB Pershaun Fann (Moultire, GA/Colquitt County)

• S Devin Grant (Elmont, NY/Holy Cross HS)

• S Tavian Mayo (Leesburg, GA/Butler Community College)

"Obviously from year to year the roster kind of changes, but what you bring in, and the types of kids you bring in, it never changes. You're trying to bring in leaders and captains," head coach Mo Linguist said. "Guys that have done it and won, and done it at a high level, and connect and lead."

Of UB's 13 new additions, eight of them will be early enrollees, including four of the five defensive linemen that the Bulls will bring on for the future. All of them represent a healthy mix of junior college, prep academies, and high schools in the class, as well.

"It is getting closer and closer to what I experienced in the NFL in terms of player acquisition," Linguist said. "We've never experienced a year like this in college football because it's almost a crash course... there's a lot of moving pieces to it."

Linguist also said he has been active in the pursuit of graduate transfers to help the Bulls in the short term, but he couldn't reveal who would join UB via that route.