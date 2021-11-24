UB falls to Ball State 20-3, wraps up season with 4-8 record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB football team's 2021 season has come to an end under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist. The Bulls dropped a 20-3 decision to Ball State on Tuesday night to finish the season with a 4-8 record.

The Bulls offense struggled all game and turnovers played a big factor. WNY native Matt Myers, in for the injured Kyle Vantrease, threw four interceptions in the loss and finished with 188 passing yards. He led the team in rushing with 78 yards. Dylan McDuffie, a Sweet Home grad, continued his strong season with 67 rushing yards. In the process, he became the 10th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

This was UB's worst season since 2016 when they finished the season with a 2-10 record.