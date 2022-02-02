UB boasts best 2022 recruiting class in MAC with 24 signees

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB football team has high hopes for the 2022 season and it's starting off on a high note with this year's recruiting class.

According to the school, UB has the highest ranked recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference with a total of 24 signees. That class includes several transfers from several Division-I programs.

"We've got a lot of offensive play making ability, a lot of defensive play making ability, a lot of proving play making ability whether they had a history of doing that in high school and they have a history of doing it at another University," head coach Maurice Linguist said about this recruiting class. "We just feel that natural connection with some of these guys that you know that I'm what they're looking for, they're what I'm looking for and it has a chance to work really, really well."

Below is a list of those who signed on National Signing Day, February 2nd: