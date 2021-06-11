Taking it one jump at a time: UB's Brandon Burke ready to compete at NCAA Outdoor Championships

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — tAking it one jump at a time is what Brandon Burke does best. Friday evening, will be some of the biggest jumps of his career as he represents the University at Buffalo at the NCAA outdoor track & field championships.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience getting to compete in Eugene, Oregon, Burke said. "Not a lot of people get to experience that."

Just months after finishing 7th at the NCAA indoor championships, Burke is again ready to compete alongside the best. He was one of just three guys to clear all five heights during the recent prelims, an accomplishment he's pretty proud of.

"One of the high jumpers from LSU, JuVaughn Harrison, I actually tied with him," Burke said. "I know he didn't finish the competition, but he's second in the world at the moment and it was pretty cool to compete alongside him."

Burke set a new facility record in the process by clearing 2.19M, the same height that knocked him out of contention in 2019. This second chance is a way to prove he's got what it takes.

"A lot of people think you'd be nervous but I've done this thousands of times," he said about his first NCAA outdoor championship. "Sometimes you sit back and say 'wow' and think about how far you've come. Going to Eugene is probably the pinnacle of my track career at this point."

The men's high jump competition takes place Friday, June 11th at 7:30 ET.