Surprise! Shaun Dolac rewarded with scholarship after joining UB football program as a walk-on

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a moment WNY's Shaun Dolac will always remember.

The former West Seneca East do-it-all player chose to go to prep school for a year after graduating from the Trojan program. He then decided to walk-on at the University at Buffalo as a linebacker to not just be closer to family, but to take advantage of playing for a Division-I program.

"It's been a tough journey but perseverance all the way through," Dolac said. "I went to prep school, I took a chance, and I just knew in the end it was gonna work out."

A year after joining the Bulls, Dolac's hard work and patience has paid off. During practice on Saturday, Dolac was called up for a drill. He performed it well and thought that was that. Another surprise awaited him... a scholarship.

God is good ALL the time. Truly Blessed!🙏🏼 — Shaun Dolac (@ShaunDolac) August 7, 2021

In a video taken by Sam Mulford of UB, Dolac was swarmed by his teammates who were visibly excited for him.

"He steals every rep he can get, he's at the front of every single line, he busts his butt on special teams every single day," coach Maurice Linguist said. "It's nothing that we did, it's something that he did and we're just happy to give him the opportunity to reward him for his hard work and his efforts."