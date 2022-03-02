St. Bonaventure's season comes to an end in 1st round of A10 Women's Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The season has come to an end for the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team in the A10 Women's Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bonnies, the 13th seed, fell to no. 12 George Washington on Wednesday afternoon 54-49. The game was played at Chase Fieldhouse in Delaware.

After falling behind early, the Bonnies outscored GW 14-2 in the 2nd quarter to take the lead at the half. The two teams traded baskets in the 3rd before GW took that lead back with 1:42 remaining and never let the Bonnies catch back up. Tori Harris had a game-high 18 points in the loss while Asianae Johnson added 17.

With the loss the Bonnies finish the season with a 12-16 record.