St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt named a finalist for Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt is one of 25 finalists for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, an honor for coaches who have success on and off the court.

Schmidt has helped lead the Bonnies to their first outright A10 regular season title and the top seed in the Conference Tournament. They have a 15-4 record heading into the Conference's Championship game this weekend.

As a member of the Coaches vs. Cancer National Council of Coaches, Schmidt has been a big advocate for the organization. He's also helping his men off the court with the team recently having a 100% graduation success rate.

The recipient of the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award will be announced on April 1st.