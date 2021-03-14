St. Bonaventure men's basketball wins A-10 Championship 74-65 over VCU

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBW) — After winning the Atlantic 10 regular season title for the second time in program history, St. Bonaventure doubled down in a big way on Sunday. The Bonnies earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with a 74-65 win over VCU Sunday afternoon.

St. Bonaventure was in control of the game most of the way; they were beating the Rams on the glass consistently throughout the game. Kyle Lofton led the way with 23 points and 6 assists, while Cheektowaga native Dominick Welch added 13 points.

The Bonnies will make the NCAA tournament for the third time in the last 10 years, and the second time in the last four years. They'll find out their opponent when the entire field of 68 teams is announced this evening at 6:00 p.m.