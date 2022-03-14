Watch
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to face Colorado in NIT Tuesday

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
St. Bonaventure guard Jaren Holmes (5) reacts against Siena during the second half of an NCAA college Basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 14, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite falling short of the NCAA Tournament, St. Bonaventure men's basketball lives to fight another day. The senior-heavy Bonnies will visit Colorado for the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Mark Schmidt and company finished the year 20-9 with a 12-5 Atlantic 10 record. The Bonnies lost their quarterfinal matchup in the A10 tournament on Friday.

"We're just excited to play," Schmidt said on Monday. "You know, there's a big banner up on our wall. 1977 NIT Champions. We're honored to play in this tournament and we're looking forward to competing."

The last time the Bonnies played in the NIT was in 2016. Their hosts, the Colorado Buffaloes, finished 21-11 with a 12-8 record in the Pac 12. Tip-off is at 11:00 p.m. eastern on Tuesday night on ESPN2.

