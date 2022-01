PITTSBURGH (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team improved to 11-4 win a win over A-10 rival Duquesne by a score of 64-56.

Osun Osunniyi led the Bonnies with 21 points, 17 rebounds, and six blocks.

Primo Spears led Duquesne with 18 points and six assists.

St. Bonaventure will play George Mason next on January 26.