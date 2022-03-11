Watch
St. Bonaventure men's basketball comes down to free throws in 57-56 loss to Saint Louis

Adam Unger
In this file photo, St. Bonaventure men's basketball head coach Mark Schmidt looks on at a Bonnies home game at the Reilly Center.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 11, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Saint Louis men's basketball was in the double bonus at the end of Friday's A10 quarterfinal game. A Billikens foul put Kyle Lofton at the free throw line for two shots. There was one second left and the Bonnies were down by one.

Lofton, a career 82% free throw shooter, missed both shots.

The Bonnies' bid to repeat as conference champions came to an end after a 57-56 loss. Lofton had 10 points, while fellow senior Jalen Adaway led St. Bonaventure with 18 points. The Bonnies leaned heavily on their starters throughout the entire game with only four points off the bench.

Billikens guard Gibson Jimerson had a game-high 20 points and made six three pointers to lead Saint Louis to victory. The loss drops St. Bonaventure to 20-8 with a 12-5 conference record. Now, the Bonnies' fate is in the hands of tournament committees.

