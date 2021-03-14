St. Bonaventure men to play LSU in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKBW) — After their Atlantic 10 championship win in Dayton on Sunday afternoon, the Bonnies' fate is set in stone. Nine-seed St. Bonaventure will play LSU in the first round in the East Region.

The Bonnies' A-10 title run has them sitting at 16-4 overall on the year. They've won six of their last seven heading into the big dance and are led by junior guards Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes.

Meanwhile, the Tigers went 18-9 (11-6 SEC) before falling short to former UB head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game.

Tip-off between St. Bonaventure and LSU will be on Saturday, March 20th. Tip-off is at 1:45 p.m. on the campus of Indiana University. The game is set to be aired on TNT.

