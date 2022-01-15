Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

St. Bonaventure men defend home court with 73-53 win over VCU

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Coppin State, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Coppin State St Bonaventure Basketball
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 21:40:06-05

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure men's basketball hadn't played a home game since December 8. Since returning to action on Tuesday, they haven't lost. The Bonnies beat VCU 73-53 on Friday night to move to 2-0 in conference play.

Jalen Adaway led the way with 25 points. Fellow seniors Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton chipped in 17 and 13, respectively. At the other end, the Rams shot just 38.5% from the floor as a team.

The Bonnies move to 2-0 in A10 play with the win. They'll visit the Dayton Flyers for their next game on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!