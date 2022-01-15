St. Bonaventure men defend home court with 73-53 win over VCU

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure men's basketball hadn't played a home game since December 8. Since returning to action on Tuesday, they haven't lost. The Bonnies beat VCU 73-53 on Friday night to move to 2-0 in conference play.

Jalen Adaway led the way with 25 points. Fellow seniors Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton chipped in 17 and 13, respectively. At the other end, the Rams shot just 38.5% from the floor as a team.

The Bonnies move to 2-0 in A10 play with the win. They'll visit the Dayton Flyers for their next game on Tuesday night.