St. Bonaventure men cruise to 71-53 win in A-10 Semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's quest for a conference title continued without a hitch on Saturday. The top-seeded Bonnies handled Saint Louis by a score of 71-53 on VCU's floor on Saturday to move onto the A-10 title game.

An 11-0 run early in the first half helped St. Bonaventure to a 33-25 halftime lead despite going cold from beyond the arc. Then, the Bonnies turned on the afterburners in the second half to cruise to victory.

Kyle Lofton had a double-double against the Billikens with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out six assists. Jalen Adaway led all scorers with 17 points for the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure advances to the A-10 title game with the win. They'll play for an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament next Sunday. This article will be updated with the Bonnies' next opponent once the other semifinal game is complete.