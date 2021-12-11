Watch
St. Bonaventure loses to No. 15 UConn 74-64

Noah K. Murray/AP
St. Bonaventure guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket against Connecticut forward Akok Akok (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 11, 2021
NEWARK, N.J. (WKBW) — A neutral site game against a Top 25 team didn't go the Bonnies' way on Saturday. No. 15 UConn hung on to beat the Bonnies 74-64 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at Prudential Center.

Jaren Holmes led the way with 19 points for St. Bonaventure, while fellow seniors Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch, and Jalen Adaway all scored in double figures, as well. But bench production was a problem again for the Bonnies; all but two of their points were scored by a starter.

The loss knocks St. Bonaventure to 8-2 on the year. Saturday's game was a chance to sneak back into the AP Top 25. The latest rankings come out on Monday, and the Bonnies' next game is this Friday against Virginia Tech in the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, N.C.

