Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

St. Bonaventure knocks off Oklahoma 70-68 in second round of NIT

Kyle Lofton, Jalen Hill
Nate Billings/AP
St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) prepares to shoot against Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT in Norman, Okla., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Kyle Lofton, Jalen Hill
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 22:47:28-04

NORMAN, Okla. (WKBW) — For the second straight game, St. Bonaventure marched onto the home floor of a Power 5 team and took care of business on the road. The Bonnies upset the Oklahoma Sooners 70-68 in a nail-biter in the NIT's second round on Sunday night.

A hot start from St. Bonaventure forced the Sooners to call a timeout just a few minutes into the game. The Bonnies jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but trailed 36-33 at halftime. Jaren Holmes's 15 points led SBU at the break, while Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson had 16 in the first 20 minutes.

The two teams continued to trade blows in the second half; St. Bonaventure and Oklahoma were locked into a one-possession game down the stretch. All five seniors scored in double figures to survive a Sooner comeback. Holmes finished with 23 points, while Osun Osunniyi added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The win sends the Bonnies onto the quarterfinals of the NIT. The next team in St. Bonaventure's way of an NIT championship is the Virginia. SBU will visit the Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine