St. Bonaventure kicks off A-10 tournament Friday

RICHMOND, V.A. (WKBW) — College basketball conference tournament fever is making its way to Western New York Friday.

The top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies take on Duquesne University to kick off the Atlantic 10 tournament at 11:00 a.m.

The Bonnies finished the regular season 13-4, with 11 of those wins coming in conference.

If they win the A-10 tournament, it would be St. Bonaventure's first conference title since 2012, and would give them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, their first since 2018.