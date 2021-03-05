Menu

Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

St. Bonaventure kicks off A-10 tournament Friday

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
St Bonaventure logo
Posted at 3:58 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 04:06:18-05

RICHMOND, V.A. (WKBW) — College basketball conference tournament fever is making its way to Western New York Friday.

The top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies take on Duquesne University to kick off the Atlantic 10 tournament at 11:00 a.m.

The Bonnies finished the regular season 13-4, with 11 of those wins coming in conference.

If they win the A-10 tournament, it would be St. Bonaventure's first conference title since 2012, and would give them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, their first since 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources