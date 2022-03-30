St. Bonaventure falls to Xavier 84-77 in NIT semifinal

NEW YORK (WKBW) — After four hard-fought games and over 6,000 miles of travel, St. Bonaventure men's basketball's NIT run has come to an end. The Xavier Musketeers beat the Bonnies and sent them home from Maison Square garden on Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch led the way with 25 points. The Cheektowaga native shot 70% from behind the arc. Fellow seniors Osun Osunniyi, Kyle Lofton, and Jaren Holmes all scored in double figures, as well. But Xavier proved to be too much to handle.

Musketeers forward Jack Nunge proved to be a force inside with 18 points and eight rebounds. Two separate Musketeer runs— a 12-0 run and a 14-0 run— put the game out of reach early. Both were during the first half.

The Bonnies' quintet of senior starters all have an extra year of eligibility due to the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic. All five were honored in St. Bonaventure's last home game early this month. SBU ends their season with a 23-10 record.