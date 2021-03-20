St. Bonaventure eliminated by LSU 76-61 in round of 64

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure's March Madness appearance was cut short by LSU. The Tigers came out on top 76-61 in their first round match-up on Indiana's campus on Saturday.

LSU dominated the Bonnies on the glass throughout the game. The Tigers pulled down 49 rebounds compared to SBU's 30. Freshman guard Cameron Thomas led the way for LSU with 27 points.

Meanwhile some of St. Bonaventure's best players were kept in check. Kyle Lofton had only 10 points and 5 assists. Jaren Holmes breathed some life into the Bonnies in the second half, but his 18 points weren't enough.

St. Bonaventure will finish the year with a 16-5 record. LSU's next opponent will likely be the top seed in the East region, the Michigan Wolverines.