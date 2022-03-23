Watch
St. Bonaventure basketball knocks off Virginia 52-51 in NIT quarterfinal

Nate Billings/AP
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT in Norman, Okla., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 22, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WKBW) — The last time St. Bonaventure was in a quarterfinal game, Kyle Lofton went to the free throw line in the final seconds and missed both shots. The Bonnies were bounced from the Atlantic 10 tournament and their fate was up to tournament committees.

Tonight, Lofton made both. And SBU controlled its own destiny.

St. Bonaventure knocked off Virginia 52-51 to advance to the NIT semifinals. Lofton's free throws were followed by a massive, game-sealing block from fellow senior Osun Osunniyi. Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, and Osunniyi each had ten points in the victory.

The Bonnies led Virginia 21-17 at halftime as neither team shot more than 33% from the field. St. Bonaventure did not make a three-pointer until there were seven minutes to go in the game. The defensive onslaught came down to fouls and free throws down the stretch.

After tonight's win, the all-senior starting lineup that St. Bonaventure has rolled out all season will play in the most famous arena in the world. The Bonnies will take on the winner of tonight's Xavier-Vanderbilt game at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

