Season ends for Bona women after A10 Tournament 1st round loss

Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 10, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure women's basketball season is over following their first round game in the A10 Tournament. The Bonnies, the no. 13 seed, fell to no. 12 Davidson 69-61 in a game played Wednesday afternoon. With the loss the Bonnies finish the season with a 6-15 record.

The 1st quarter was a back and forth affair with the Bonnies leading 15-13 at the break. Davidson retook the lead about a minute into the 2nd quarter and led by as many as 13 in the 3rd quarter. The Bonnies slowly chipped away at that lead, at one point cutting it to three, but were never able to complete the comeback.

Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points while Tori Harris added 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

