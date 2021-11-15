Watch
No. 23 St. Bonaventure men hang on against Canisius 69-60

The Bonnies and the Golden Griffins played the first Big Four battle of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, November 14 2021.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 19:08:18-05

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first Big Four battle of the 2021-22 season was a close one Sunday evening. Canisius hung with no. 23 St. Bonaventure until the end, but the Golden Griffins fell short 69-60.

Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes dropped 17 apiece in the Bonnies' victory. Malek Green led all Canisius scorers with 14.

"[Lofton] did a great job and got some steals," St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. "But it's a team effort... I thought we found a way to win and that's important."

The Bonnies (2-0, 0-0 A10) will participate in the Charleston Classic. Meanwhile, the Griffs (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) will compete in the Lake Erie Challenge.

