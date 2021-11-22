No. 22 St. Bonaventure wins Charleston Classic 70-54

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WKBW) — After a contested first half in the Charleston Classic's championship game, the final 20 minutes saw St. Bonaventure turn on the afterburners. The Bonnies throttled Marquette 70-54 to stay undefeated and win their MTE.

Mark Schmidt's bunch led by only eight points at halftime. But double-doubles from Jaren Holmes (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Osun Osunnyi (16 points, 11 rebounds) saw the Bonnies nearly double down on Marquette to close out the game.

Holmes and Bonnies guard Kyle Lofton were named to the Charleston Classic's all-tournament team. The 22nd-ranked team in the country has nearly a week off before Northern Iowa visits the Reilly Center on Saturday, November 27.