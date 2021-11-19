No. 22 Bonnies storm back to beat Clemson 68-65

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure men's basketball practically had a road game on Friday afternoon. The Charleston Classic semifinals saw the nation's No. 22 squad come back to beat Clemson 68-65 on the back of a late 16-0 run.

The Tigers led 52-43 with less than 13 minutes to go into the game. Something clicked for the Bonnies, and they simply couldn't miss. Five minutes later, the Bonnies were up by five and managed to ice the rest of the game away.

Kyle Lofton led the way with 22 points for the Bonnies. They'll face the winner of tonight's Marquette-West Virginia game on Sunday. The tip-off time of the Charleston Classic's title game has not yet been announced.