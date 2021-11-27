No. 16 St. Bonaventure handed first loss by Northern Iowa

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After several impressive comebacks on a national stage, No. 16 St. Bonaventure fell short for the first time this season. Saturday's 13-point deficit at the half proved too much to overcome as Northern Iowa upset the Bonnies 90-80.

All five Bonnies starters scored in double figures, but Mark Schmidt and company didn't get a single point off the bench against the Panthers. Kyle Lofton led the way once again with 21 points and 7 assists. On the other side, Northern Iowa's A.J. Green dropped 35 points, including a 9-of-15 performance from behind the arc.

St. Bonaventure falls to 5-1 on the year, and will likely fall in the polls as well on Monday. The Bonnies have a chance to rebound on Wednesday night when they host Coppin State at 7:00 p.m.